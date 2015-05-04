OP_BUYSTOP/OP_SELLSTOP OrderSend with SL=0 and TP=0 return me error 130 (invalid stops!)

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Hello everyone,

I am trying to solve the issue with setorder in my code and I don't know whre can be the error!

 The code:

int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), type, lot, price, 0, 0, 0, CustomComment, Magic, 0, col);
Print("PUT ORDER: " + IntegerToString(type), ", price=", DoubleToStr(price, _Digits), ", lot=", DoubleToStr(lot, DecimalPoints));

The output:

2015.01.08 08:33:28.102 #FDXH5,M1: err=130, col=3145645, type=4, price=9668.8, lot=0.01, invalid stops
2015.01.08 08:33:28.102 #FDXH5,M1: PUT ORDER: 4, price=9668.8, lot=0.01

 Can you help me please? The same code for OP_SELL and OP_BUY works me fine! 

Thank you in advance! 

 
dream3r:

Hello everyone,

I am trying to solve the issue with setorder in my code and I don't know whre can be the error!

 The code:

The output:

 Can you help me please? The same code for OP_SELL and OP_BUY works me fine! 

Thank you in advance! 

Where is the code line that output this :

2015.01.08 08:33:28.102 #FDXH5,M1: err=130, col=3145645, type=4, price=9668.8, lot=0.01, invalid stops

Please post a complete sequence of code.

 

Yes, sorry. 

I don't know where can be the error. The code is:  

int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), type, lot, price, 0, 0, 0, CustomComment, Magic, 0, col);
Print("PUT ORDER: " + IntegerToString(type), ", price=", DoubleToStr(price, _Digits), ", lot=", DoubleToStr(lot, DecimalPoints));
int err = GetLastError();
if (ticket == -1 && err > 0)
 Print("err=", IntegerToString(err), ", col=" + IntegerToString(col), ", type=" + IntegerToString(type), ", price=", DoubleToStr(price, _Digits), ", lot=", DoubleToStr(lot, DecimalPoints), ", ", ErrorDescription(err));
return (ticket);
 
dream3r:

Yes, sorry. 

I don't know where can be the error. The code is:  

Type=4 is a BUYSTOP. You are trying to place a buystop at 9668.8, what is the current price (Bid/Ask) ?
 
angevoyageur:
Type=4 is a BUYSTOP. You are trying to place a buystop at 9668.8, what is the current price (Bid/Ask) ?

Yes, I put it here:

Ask: 9739.0
Bid:  9737.0

The logger: 


 The problem is that the error occurs, but inmediatly, when I tried to do it manually, the order works perfectly. I've tried with SELLSTOP/BUYSTOP and SELLLIMIT/BUYLIMIT and the result was the same: error 130.

Please, I need help to solve it.

Thank you in advance 

 
dream3r:

Yes, I put it here:

The logger: 


 The problem is that the error occurs, but inmediatly, when I tried to do it manually, the order works perfectly. I've tried with SELLSTOP/BUYSTOP and SELLLIMIT/BUYLIMIT and the result was the same: error 130.

Please, I need help to solve it.

Thank you in advance 

A BUY_STOP needs to be place at a higher price than market price, not lower.

Is your price calculated ? You have to normalize your price in this case.

 
angevoyageur:

A BUY_STOP needs to be place at a higher price than market price, not lower.

Is your price calculated ? You have to normalize your price in this case.

Yes, I know that it has to be at a higher price.

The price is calculated and I show it on the print, but in that case, I don't know where is the error.

Someone van help me on that please?
 

Hello,

I've detected the same problem.

Broker: GKFX (DE)

Symbol AALUK_

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE = 2

MODE_MARGINCALCMODE = 1

MODE_PROFITCALCMODE = 1

Tooltip on Symbol says : Calculation: Futures.

Manual opening of any order-type is no problem. Opening with OrderSend() fails.
(Invalid S/L or T/P). Tested with and without S/L and T/P parameters.

Please let me know, if you have a solution for it of if we made a mistake with OrderSend() on this symbol-type.

Thank you!

 
re-run:

Hello,

I've detected the same problem.

Broker: GKFX (DE)

Symbol AALUK_

SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE = 2

MODE_MARGINCALCMODE = 1

MODE_PROFITCALCMODE = 1

Tooltip on Symbol says : Calculation: Futures.

Manual opening of any order-type is no problem. Opening with OrderSend() fails.
(Invalid S/L or T/P). Tested with and without S/L and T/P parameters.

Please let me know, if you have a solution for it of if we made a mistake with OrderSend() on this symbol-type.

Thank you!

Invalid SL/TP without SL and TP ? Show your code please.
 

Hello,

maybe I found the problem. The error-message does not fit to the problem. ;-)
And my problem could be a wrong calculated lot size. I will check this tomorrow.

Best regards

 
the problem is in the distance from Ask get more than now and your problem will be solved
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