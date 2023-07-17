Installation is failed

Does any one know why? i already bought this EA but seems like doesn't want to get installed 
Screenshot_1.png  80 kb
 
You haven't logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your portkinov login.

 
Already login.
 
Doesn't look like it.



 
why would i lied?

Screenshot_1.png  201 kb
 
In the above photo that writes: Register MQL5 account, you weren't, if you were it would write your MQL5 account balance there.

Anyway, try to restart your computer and terminal and try again, something in your setup is stopping you from installing.

Also check this here: 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again
 
I've do all the step that you suggest, but still not working. I decide to create service desk support. Thanks

 
I have the same problem since yesterday evening, it's impossible to download any purchased EAs in the terminas, on either of the 2 VPS. 
 
dalinas7 #:
I have the same problem since yesterday evening, it's impossible to download any purchased EAs in the terminas, on either of the 2 VPS. 

what did u do recently?

 
Sergey Golubev #:
This thread is about external VPS - access denied to mql5 on vps

i can access normally nothing's wrong, 2 days ago it was normal

Screenshot_1.png  498 kb
