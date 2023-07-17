Installation is failed
Does any one know why? i already bought this EA but seems like doesn't want to get installed
You haven't logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your portkinov login.
Doesn't look like it.
why would i lied?
In the above photo that writes: Register MQL5 account, you weren't, if you were it would write your MQL5 account balance there.
Anyway, try to restart your computer and terminal and try again, something in your setup is stopping you from installing.
Also check this here:
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
I've do all the step that you suggest, but still not working. I decide to create service desk support. Thanks
