What about USDRUB?
As I predicted, this is what happened. USDRUB in space.
"Russia's central bank is selling off some of its gold reserves on the market to support a weakened national currency, as most of its foreign exchange reserves are frozen," writes Marios Hadjikiriakos, senior investment analyst at XM.
The ruble has fallen to a historic low, but the decline of the Russian currency has slowed somewhat.
"Центральный банк России распродает часть золотого запаса на рынке, чтобы поддержать ослабленную национальную валюту, поскольку большая часть его валютных резервов заморожена", — пишет Мариос Хаджикириакос, старший инвестиционный аналитик XM.
Курс рубля упал до исторического минимума, но падение российской валюты несколько замедлилось.
It means that everybody (anyone) can "repeat" the chart without asking any question to OP for example.
So, please, follow the rules which were the consensus of the users and admins/moderators of this English language part of MQL5 forum for example:
General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
If not so this thread will be deleted sorry (and English language only).
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
All technical analysis here should be provided on the respective threads by following the indicators/tools uploaded to the CodeBase/forum in source codes.
Ok :)
A very possible scenario.