Bug in ChartObject.mqh, no Hidden function in MQL5, NO bug in MQL4
here is function for HIdden, from
CChartObject
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get the "hidden" flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CChartObject::Hidden(void) const { //--- check if(m_chart_id==-1) return(false); //--- result return((bool)ObjectGetInteger(m_chart_id,m_name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set flag the "hidden" flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CChartObject::Hidden(const bool new_hidden) const { //--- check if(m_chart_id==-1) return(false); //--- result return(ObjectSetInteger(m_chart_id,m_name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,new_hidden)); }
Those 2 are missing in MQL5
Have you reported this library bug through the appropriate channels, or this forum is it? I'm still a bit confused about how MetaQuotes operate in these matters TBH...
Yes, several users have reported it on the forum over the years, but no changes have been made.
PS! My previous post was deleted because I elaborated. I will leave it up to you to infer what was left out this time.
Use Timeframes method!
That has nothing to do with a Graphical Object's "hidden" property (i.e. OBJPROP_HIDDEN). That is something completely different and has to do with the visibility at different time-frames (i.e. OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES).
the ChartObject.mqh of mql4 has a Hidden function for hiding the object and the code like MY_OBJECT.Hidden(true); compiles fine
here is what ChartObject looks like in mql4
in Mql5, the hidden function is missing and the code using this class and this hiden function does not even compile