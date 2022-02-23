why my posts have disappeared from 'Main News Feed' !!!
Anil Varma: Dear Forum Member. today I am surprised when I opened my new feeds!!! Majority of my posts are not seen there. Are they archived or deleted by MT5 platform ?
Go to your profile on this website and then select "All messages" from the menu on the left. You should see all your posts there too.
Anil Varma :
Dear Forum Members
today I am surprised when I opened my new feeds!!! Majority of my posts are not seen there.
Are they archived or deleted by MT5 platform ?
All questions about the old terminal are moved to one special section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Forum Members
today I am surprised when I opened my new feeds!!! Majority of my posts are not seen there.
Are they archived or deleted by MT5 platform ?