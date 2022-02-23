why my posts have disappeared from 'Main News Feed' !!!

Dear Forum Members

today I am surprised when I opened my new feeds!!! Majority of my posts are not seen there.

Are they archived or deleted by MT5 platform ? 

 
Go to your profile on this website and then select "All messages" from the menu on the left. You should see all your posts there too.


 
All questions about the old terminal are moved to one special section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Go to your profile on this website and then select "All messages" from the menu on the left. You should see all your posts there too.


Thanks Fernando / Vladimir ... I can see them in ALL messages section.

