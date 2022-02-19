(See image inside) How to make my MA indicator/MA Crossover indicator or EA trigger a signal AT THE CONTACT of the current candle with the MA line/contact of both MA lines?
Show your attempt if you need coding help.
P Ter Almeida Granados:You haven't understood the timing of trading yet. The values (high, low, close) of actual bar and those of indicators are volatile up the moment this bar is close and new bar appears. That's why mostly this bar is not taken a basis for trading decisions and that's why you see the opening of the position not where you would like to see it. You'll get many other problems if you use the actual bar for an algorithmic trading.
It's not for all cases, retractions are natural in this enviroment, I know, but for, let's say, assorted high probability pullbacks.
P Ter Almeida Granados:You could create two variables, current_tick and previous_tick, where you store the close price of the previous and current tick and then you use it like a crossover with the MA line.
It's not for all cases, retractions are natural in this enviroment, I know, but for, let's say, assorted high probability pullbacks.
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It's not for all cases, retractions are natural in this enviroment, I know, but for, let's say, assorted high probability pullbacks.