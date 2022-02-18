OHLC Indicator that works the same as on Tradingview?
8977737: Is there an indicator that would show me OHLC values on top left on the chart, instead of below the chart like it is now?
MetaTrader 4 already displays the OHLC price quotes in the top-left of chart, next to the symbol name and time-frame.
Yes, I know of this option, but this is not the same. It only shows OHLC of the last forming candle. I would like it to change when I hover over candles and show me for that specific one.
The same as the bottom right OHLC thingy does, but I would like it on a chart, not down there on the right and outside of it.
Then you will have make your own Indicator code to do that or hire someone to do it for you!
