unable to subscribe to signal

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Hi community

                       I am trying to copy a signal with having top-up already to my account but the click shows unable to open the page. Appreciate any help in this matter.


subscription_problem1


Subscription_Problem2


Thanks,

Yogesh

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copy Signal Payment Gateway Error

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.09 04:49

Metatrader is using Internet Explorer environment so you should install Internet Explorer in your computer with Windows 10 64-bit for example.
Also - make sure that you are not using external VPS which was blocked by MQ from MQL5 services (for example - zomro was blocked).
 
Solved: This problem is solved after upgrading the windows with windows 10 with microsoft edge. Just sharing so that it may be of helpful to somebody.
 
5000921599 #:
Solved: This problem is solved after upgrading the windows with windows 10 with microsoft edge. Just sharing so that it may be of helpful to somebody.
Yes, that's right: Metatrader is using Internet Explorer environment or Microsoft Edge environment.
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