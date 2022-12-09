Experts: Multi Currencies EA CloseAll

New comment
 

Multi Currencies EA CloseAll:

Due to recent popularity of Multi currencies EA, This codes allows to Close Orders or delete Pending orders of a Multi Currencies EA, Single Currency EA or Manual orders.

Multi Currencies EA CloseAll

Author: Ugochukwu Mobi

 
Extremely important tool, Thank you
 

Hello ,

I am looking for Multi  Currency (Major) Expert, if you can code, please help us, how can  code for  Expert.

 
I will need one for MT5
 
Eric Snusber #:
I will need one for MT5

here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/38269

Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA
Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA
  • www.mql5.com
Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.
 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/38269

Thank you
 
Automated-Trading:

Multi Currencies EA CloseAll:

Author: Ugochukwu Mobi

How do I code this into my meta4?
 
Hendog #:
How do I code this into my meta4?

Download the code in the first post (upper left corner) and paste in your MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts.

 

if we can change the button panel because it is exact behind the order tabs. thank you

 
Great
New comment