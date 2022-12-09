Experts: Multi Currencies EA CloseAll
Extremely important tool, Thank you
Hello ,
I am looking for Multi Currency (Major) Expert, if you can code, please help us, how can code for Expert.
I will need one for MT5
Eric Snusber #:
I will need one for MT5
I will need one for MT5
Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA
- www.mql5.com
Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.
Ugochukwu Mobi #:Thank you
Automated-Trading:How do I code this into my meta4?
Author: Ugochukwu Mobi
if we can change the button panel because it is exact behind the order tabs. thank you
Great
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Multi Currencies EA CloseAll:
Due to recent popularity of Multi currencies EA, This codes allows to Close Orders or delete Pending orders of a Multi Currencies EA, Single Currency EA or Manual orders.
Author: Ugochukwu Mobi