Access violation at 0x000000007FFF00D6 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF - page 2

Pascal Gilles Christian Garcia #:

Is it possible to download the xml in a few line of code without dll ?

Simple - Expert/Script.

 

the code you give me don't compile, and is too complicated.

what is the exact line of code to download the xml please ?

 
#include <fxsaber\ThirdPartyTicks\Web.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20225

void OnStart()
{
  uchar Data[];
  
  if (WEB::Get(Data, "https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml"))
    FileSave("FFC-ffcal_week_this.xml", Data);
}



Result.

Downloading https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
Done! - 25093 bytes (809 Kb/s.)
 
Pascal Gilles Christian Garcia #:

it works inside script or expert, but not inside indicator

 
thank you, but as I already told, it doesn't compile
 
You can always communicate with the authors of the codes you are interested in.

 
yes, or I will try with the MQL5 economic API, it will be more simple :)
 
You can download a news file with a script and then use an indicator to visualize the data from this file.
