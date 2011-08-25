Automated Trading Championship 2011: Registration Is Open!!
Half a year has passed since the Automated Trading Championship 2010. During this time, many EA developers certainly had time to reflect on the contest results and now prepare new trading strategies based on this valuable experience. Soon we will witness a new exciting battle of trading robots for $80,000.
...... and get ready to compete with the seasoned fighters of previous Championships. This is going to be a hot battle!
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, GO Markets Pty Ltd and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.
Hello, I'm a bit of a newbie at this, can you send the following necessary files for the championship, because I really don't know how to do this. First thing first... who is my expert advisor for the ATC. Also, how do I get the files to insert or attach.
Yours, Carlos
Hello, I'm a bit of a newbie at this, can you send the following necessary files for the championship, because I really don't know how to do this. First thing first... who is my expert advisor for the ATC. Also, how do I get the files to insert or attach.
Yours, Carlos
Can our EAs create or modify any data files during the contest?
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Half a year has passed since the Automated Trading Championship 2010. During this time, many EA developers certainly had time to reflect on the contest results and now prepare new trading strategies based on this valuable experience. Soon we will witness a new exciting battle of trading robots for $80,000.
Once again, different strategies underlying Expert Advisors will come together in a fierce battle. And once again the attention of the traders community will be directed to the dramatic change of leaders, the sudden rises of recent outsiders and unexpected falls of acknowledged masters.
This year’s Championship will be even more interesting and exciting than ever before. And there are several reasons for that. First, MQL-developers have had enough time to study the new features of the MQL5 language and are ready to enter the new Championship fully armed. Second, the expanded functionality of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal and the release of the new MQL5 Wizard should significantly increase the number of participants, because now the development of Expert Advisors is available to anyone, and not only to experienced MQL-programmers.
“Over 300 Expert Advisors participated in the previous Championship, -says Stanislav Starikov, the Championship Jury member. – This year the number will increase substantially – we expect to receive several thousands of applications for participation. The reason for this surge lies in the recently released MQL5 Wizard, using which any trader without programming skills can easily create a trading robot. Although, this would not guarantee a victory in the Championship, of course”.
Trading robots written in MQL5 are allowed to enter the competition. From June 1 till September 23 anyone can register as a Participant and compete for the prize of $80,000. The Championship will start on the 3rd of October and will end on the 23rd of December. Participation is free.
Create Expert Advisors, register and get ready to compete with the seasoned fighters of previous Championships. This is going to be a hot battle!
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, GO Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.