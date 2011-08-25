Automated Trading Championship 2011: The First Month of Registration
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A month has passed since we opened Registration for the Automated Trading Championship 2011. During this first month, we have received 730 applications, and about 300 participants have already specified their personal data. These are almost twice the corresponding characteristics of the ATC 2010. Obviously the trend of previous championships repeats: in the first ATC 2006 on MQL4 there were more than 300 registrations during the first month, and almost 650 registrations during the first month of the second Championship with the MQL4 strategies.
Stanislav Starikov, the Championship Jury member, expects at least 2000 applications for participation in the Automated Trading Championship 2011, and with new features of the MQL5 Wizard and Strategy Tester - no less than 1000 participating Expert Advisors. "We have a lot of work to do, and as always we hope to see better, more resilient and efficient trading robots in the new competition", Stanislav said.
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - The First Month of Registration.
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.