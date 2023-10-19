Running EA on multiple charts
In your code, you must differentiate between the symbol being use and the Magic Number to differentiate them. Also read the following comments by William Roeder:
How to make trailing stoploss work on select trades
William Roeder, 2022.02.13 20:05
Not a good idea to use comments, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
Magic number only allows an EA to identify its trades from all others. Using OrdersTotal/OrdersHistoryTotal (MT4) or PositionsTotal (MT5), directly and/or no Magic number/symbol filtering on your OrderSelect / Position select loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
You need one Magic Number for each symbol/timeframe/strategy. Trade current timeframe, one strategy, and filter by symbol requires one MN.
Use two MN.
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window
OR
2. use button
3. You are making a BIG MISTAKE: you are creating the 'iBands' indicator handle on each tick - remember that according to the MQL5 style, the indicator handle should be created ONCE and it is better to do it in OnInit!
4. Never ignore error messages and warnings:
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> int totBars; input double lots = 1.0; input double equityFactor = 1; CTrade trade; int OnInit(){ totBars=iBars(_Symbol,_Period); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason){ } void OnTick(){ int bars = iBars(_Symbol,_Period); if(totBars < bars){ totBars = bars; double MiddleBandArray[]; double UpperBandArray[]; double LowerBandArray[]; ArraySetAsSeries(MiddleBandArray,true); ArraySetAsSeries(UpperBandArray,true); ArraySetAsSeries(LowerBandArray,true); int BollingerBandsDefinition = iBands(_Symbol,_Period,20,0,2,PRICE_CLOSE); CopyBuffer(BollingerBandsDefinition,0,1,2,MiddleBandArray); CopyBuffer(BollingerBandsDefinition,1,1,2,UpperBandArray); CopyBuffer(BollingerBandsDefinition,2,1,2,LowerBandArray); double close = iClose(_Symbol,_Period,1); double close2 = iClose(_Symbol,_Period,2); double distance = UpperBandArray[1]-LowerBandArray[1]; for (int i= PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--){ ulong posTicket = PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionSelectByTicket(posTicket)){ double posOpen = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); double posSl = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); double posTp = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); if(posType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){ if(close < UpperBandArray[0] && close2 > UpperBandArray[1]){ trade.PositionClose(posTicket); } } if(posType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL){ if(close >LowerBandArray[0] && close2 < LowerBandArray[1] ){ trade.PositionClose(posTicket); } } } } if(close < UpperBandArray[0] && close2 > UpperBandArray[1] ){ double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); bid = NormalizeDouble(bid,_Digits); /*double sl = bid+distance; sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits); double tp = bid-distance; tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits);*/ int nshort = 0; for (int i= PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--){ ulong posTicket = PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionSelectByTicket(posTicket)){ ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); if(posType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL){ nshort ++; } } } //lots = NormalizeDouble(lots,2); if(nshort == 0){ trade.Sell((lots),_Symbol,bid); }else if(nshort == 1){ trade.Sell(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.5,2),_Symbol,bid); }else if(nshort == 2){ trade.Sell(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.2,2),_Symbol,bid); }else{ trade.Sell(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.1,2),_Symbol,bid); } Print("Ashort size = ", lots); } else if(close >LowerBandArray[0] && close2 < LowerBandArray[1]){ Print("Close below Lower BB"); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); ask = NormalizeDouble(ask,_Digits); /*double sl = ask - distance; sl = NormalizeDouble(sl,_Digits); double tp = ask + distance; tp = NormalizeDouble(tp,_Digits); */ int nlong = 0; for (int i= PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--){ ulong posTicket = PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionSelectByTicket(posTicket)){ ENUM_POSITION_TYPE posType = (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); if(posType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){ nlong ++; } } } //lots = NormalizeDouble(lots,2); if(nlong == 0){ trade.Buy(NormalizeDouble(lots,2),_Symbol,ask); }else if(nlong == 1){ trade.Buy(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.5,2),_Symbol,ask); }else if(nlong == 2){ trade.Buy(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.2,2),_Symbol,ask); }else{ trade.Buy(NormalizeDouble(lots*0.1,2),_Symbol,ask); } Print("Active longs= ",nlong); } Comment("upper",UpperBandArray[0],"\n","Lower ",LowerBandArray[0],"\n","close",DoubleToString(close)); } }
Vladimir Karputov, 2022.02.15 08:46
3. You are making a BIG MISTAKE: you are creating the 'iBands' indicator handle on each tick - remember that according to the MQL5 style, the indicator handle should be created ONCE and it is better to do it in OnInit!
4. Never ignore error messages and warnings:
thank you for the tip, anything on the magicnumbers?
Hi there,
Can I use one EA for differend charts?
The following charts I would like to add the EA, Trendline Break.
XAGEUR
XTIUSD
AUDUSD
USDCAD
XAUUSD
With XAGEUR, it works but when I attach the same EA to XTIUSD it does not work.
I tried to create for every chart a new EA, so that the Magic Number stays unique.
However, it only works for XAGEUR and not with XTIUSD and AUDUSD.
Can someone provide me some advice
Hi guys,
I'm a beginner (mt5) and trying to understand how I can apply an ea to multiple charts without them interferring. Every time a buy order is open on a chart it gets closed by the ea triggering a sell on another pair, same happens for SELL->BUY.
Any idea on why this may happen?