Questions about failed market orders submitted by signal provider due to closed market

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I subscribed a signal today.  The signal provider has 2 open positions and tried to submit 2 market orders to sell XAUUSD in my account as shown below.  Since the market is closed today, both orders are failed.  I wonder what will happen once the market is open tomorrow.  Will it resubmit 2 market sell orders for me?   If not, what will happen to my account once the provider close his 2 current positions?

Thanks.

 
bergen288:

I subscribed a signal today.  The signal provider has 2 open positions and tried to submit 2 market orders to sell XAUUSD in my account as shown below.  Since the market is closed today, both orders are failed.  I wonder what will happen once the market is open tomorrow.  Will it resubmit 2 market sell orders for me?   If not, what will happen to my account once the provider close his 2 current positions?

Thanks.

Yes, it will try to synchronize trades again, just make sure that trading is enabled in your account in general.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, it will try to synchronize trades again, just make sure that trading is enabled in your account in general.

My orders were filled.  Thanks 

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