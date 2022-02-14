Questions about failed market orders submitted by signal provider due to closed market
bergen288:
I subscribed a signal today. The signal provider has 2 open positions and tried to submit 2 market orders to sell XAUUSD in my account as shown below. Since the market is closed today, both orders are failed. I wonder what will happen once the market is open tomorrow. Will it resubmit 2 market sell orders for me? If not, what will happen to my account once the provider close his 2 current positions?
Thanks.
Yes, it will try to synchronize trades again, just make sure that trading is enabled in your account in general.
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I subscribed a signal today. The signal provider has 2 open positions and tried to submit 2 market orders to sell XAUUSD in my account as shown below. Since the market is closed today, both orders are failed. I wonder what will happen once the market is open tomorrow. Will it resubmit 2 market sell orders for me? If not, what will happen to my account once the provider close his 2 current positions?
Thanks.