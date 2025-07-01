Push Notifications Filter
Felipe Sena :
Hello,
I activated push notification on the options menu, but I would like to know if it's possible to filter what notifications I receive,
I receive all kind of of notifications, if I cancel, if I Modify, If I place an order, But I would like it to notificate me only when it deals the initial order, tp or sl, is it possible?
In this case, you need an adviser - the adviser will detect by itself when you open a position or when a Stop Loss has been triggered ... and will send you a push.
Something like that: Sound Alert Entry Out 2
Flavio Machado #:
Thank you Vladimir, your contributions are always appreciated. The problem with push notifications, though, is you can't choose what to receive or not. You either enable them (and get every single terminal event), or disable them altogether. I would very much like to be able to receive only the messages from my EA (using SendNotification), and nothing else. Instead, I get every order delete, order send, position modify... (which can be annoying and distracting, having your phone show so many notifications all day long).
Configure it this way:
