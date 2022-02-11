OrderSend error 4756 Invalid request
luisfermartinezricardo123:Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window
I'm sending an order but I get error 4756 with the Invalid request detail, I already tried the code in MetaQuotes it works fine but as soon as I put it in the mt5 of the broker it doesn't work, the code is as follows.
I use the 'CTrade' trading class - this avoids a lot of mistakes. Code example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Stop Loss Take Profit.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2016-2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016-2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.007" #property description "Take Profit and Stop Loss - in Points (1.00055-1.00045=10 points)" #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> //--- CPositionInfo m_position; // object of CPositionInfo class CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class CSymbolInfo m_symbol; // object of CSymbolInfo class //--- input parameters input group "Trading settings" input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // Stop Loss input uint InpTakeProfit = 460; // Take Profit input group "Position size management (lot calculation)" input double InpLots = 0.01; // Lots input group "Additional features" input ulong InpDeviation = 10; // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points) input ulong InpMagic = 200; // Magic number //--- double m_stop_loss = 0.0; // Stop Loss -> double double m_take_profit = 0.0; // Take Profit -> double //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- forced initialization of variables m_stop_loss = 0.0; // Stop Loss -> double m_take_profit = 0.0; // Take Profit -> double //--- ResetLastError(); if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name"); return(INIT_FAILED); } RefreshRates(); //--- m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic); m_trade.SetMarginMode(); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name()); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation); //--- m_stop_loss = InpStopLoss * m_symbol.Point(); m_take_profit = InpTakeProfit * m_symbol.Point(); //--- Initialize the generator of random numbers MathSrand(GetTickCount()); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(CalculateAllPositions()==0) { if(!RefreshRates()) return; //--- odd (1) - "BUY", even (2) - "SELL" int math_rand=MathRand(); if(math_rand%2==0) { double sl=(m_stop_loss==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-m_stop_loss; double tp=(m_take_profit==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+m_take_profit; m_trade.Buy(InpLots,m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Ask(),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp)); } else { double sl=(m_stop_loss==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()+m_stop_loss; double tp=(m_take_profit==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()-m_take_profit; m_trade.Sell(InpLots,m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Bid(),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp));; } } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Refreshes the symbol quotes data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RefreshRates() { //--- refresh rates if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error"); return(false); } //--- protection against the return value of "zero" if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0) { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0"); return(false); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all positions Buy and Sell | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculateAllPositions() { int totlal=0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) totlal++; //--- return(totlal); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
Files:
luisfermartinezricardo123 # :
Thank you very much, I managed to solve it. It works great for me, but I have another question, how do I get the number of the ticket that was created?
Thank you very much, I managed to solve it. It works great for me, but I have another question, how do I get the number of the ticket that was created?
Clarify your question - why do you need it?
I use full control of trading orders according to the algorithm described in the article 'An attempt at developing an EA constructor'
An attempt at developing an EA constructor
- www.mql5.com
In this article, I offer my set of trading functions in the form of a ready-made EA. This method allows getting multiple trading strategies by simply adding indicators and changing inputs.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm sending an order but I get error 4756 with the Invalid request detail, I already tried the code in MetaQuotes it works fine but as soon as I put it in the mt5 of the broker it doesn't work, the code is as follows.