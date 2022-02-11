OrderSend error 4756 Invalid request

I'm sending an order but I get error 4756 with the Invalid request detail, I already tried the code in MetaQuotes it works fine but as soon as I put it in the mt5 of the broker it doesn't work, the code is as follows.

Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button     Codeand paste your code into the pop-up window 
 

I use the 'CTrade' trading class - this avoids a lot of mistakes. Code example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        Stop Loss Take Profit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright © 2016-2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016-2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.007"
#property description "Take Profit and Stop Loss - in Points (1.00055-1.00045=10 points)"
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                      // object of CTrade class
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // object of CSymbolInfo class
//--- input parameters
input group             "Trading settings"
input uint                 InpStopLoss             = 150;            // Stop Loss
input uint                 InpTakeProfit           = 460;            // Take Profit
input group             "Position size management (lot calculation)"
input double               InpLots                 = 0.01;           // Lots
input group             "Additional features"
input ulong                InpDeviation            = 10;             // Deviation, in Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
input ulong                InpMagic                = 200;            // Magic number
//---
double   m_stop_loss                = 0.0;      // Stop Loss                  -> double
double   m_take_profit              = 0.0;      // Take Profit                -> double
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- forced initialization of variables
   m_stop_loss                = 0.0;      // Stop Loss                  -> double
   m_take_profit              = 0.0;      // Take Profit                -> double
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   RefreshRates();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//---
   m_stop_loss                = InpStopLoss                 * m_symbol.Point();
   m_take_profit              = InpTakeProfit               * m_symbol.Point();
//--- Initialize the generator of random numbers
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   if(CalculateAllPositions()==0)
     {
      if(!RefreshRates())
         return;
      //--- odd (1) - "BUY", even (2) - "SELL"
      int math_rand=MathRand();
      if(math_rand%2==0)
        {
         double sl=(m_stop_loss==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-m_stop_loss;
         double tp=(m_take_profit==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+m_take_profit;
         m_trade.Buy(InpLots,m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Ask(),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp));
        }
      else
        {
         double sl=(m_stop_loss==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()+m_stop_loss;
         double tp=(m_take_profit==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Bid()-m_take_profit;
         m_trade.Sell(InpLots,m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Bid(),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl),m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp));;
        }
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error");
      return(false);
     }
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
     {
      Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate all positions Buy and Sell                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CalculateAllPositions()
  {
   int totlal=0;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            totlal++;
//---
   return(totlal);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Result:

Thank you very much, I managed to solve it. It works great for me, but I have another question, how do I get the number of the ticket that was created?
 
luisfermartinezricardo123 # :
Thank you very much, I managed to solve it. It works great for me, but I have another question, how do I get the number of the ticket that was created?

Clarify your question - why do you need it?


I use full control of trading orders according to the algorithm described in the article 'An attempt at developing an EA constructor'

