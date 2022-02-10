MQL5 Cloud Network showing 0 as result for thousands of tests
But I've tested many times with the same EA and it never did it before. Looked at the journal and it doesn't have any errors on there as well, so I don't know where the problem might be..
VaMark95 #:
But I've tested many times with the same EA and it never did it before. Looked at the journal and it doesn't have any errors on there as well, so I don't know where the problem might be..
But I've tested many times with the same EA and it never did it before. Looked at the journal and it doesn't have any errors on there as well, so I don't know where the problem might be..
You provided no code, no logs and no technical details, still you are hoping someone to solve it for you ?
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How do I fix this.. I have $50 usd on it and I have spent over 2k on MQL5 Cloud network however recently I see that it doesn't show results.
Out of 8600 settings tested, 7000 thousands are shown like in the image. It does not want to do anything with the setting for some reason
Does anyone know a solution?