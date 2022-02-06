double input display issue
As far as I know - it was fixed in the latest build (in 3184).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rounding (cropping) lot size value
Vladimir Karputov , 2022.02.04 14:34
Check in build 3184. It (double) was fixed.
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3180: Vectors and matrices in MQL5 and improved usability
Vitaly Muzichenko , 2022.02.04 14:59
I confirm, in 3184 it is corrected
