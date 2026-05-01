How to enable "Algo Trading" option automatically?

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My MT5 has multiple accounts and I would like to control them simultaneously with my Python/MetaTrade5 program.  In order to do so,  "Algo Trading" option must be enabled.  However, it is automatically disabled whenever account is switched in my Python program.  How to enable it automatically?

Thanks.

 

I know this is old, but for anyone looking for the answer, you can go to Tools -> options and on the dialog, go to the Expert Advisors Tab. 

Tick allow ''Algorithm Trading' and untick the four options below it.


Hope this helps.

 
hey did you find any solutions 
 
Williams Nwogbo #:

I know this is old, but for anyone looking for the answer, you can go to Tools -> options and on the dialog, go to the Expert Advisors Tab. 

Tick allow ''Algorithm Trading' and untick the four options below it.


Hope this helps.

hey william this is manual way is anything else exist , so we can enable algo trading thru python or changin config in folder
 
bergen288:

My MT5 has multiple accounts and I would like to control them simultaneously with my Python/MetaTrade5 program.  In order to do so,  "Algo Trading" option must be enabled.  However, it is automatically disabled whenever account is switched in my Python program.  How to enable it automatically?

Thanks.

hey bergen did you get any solution?
 
bergen288:
[I]t is automatically disabled whenever account is switched in my Python program.  How to enable it automatically?

Uncheck this checkbox:

Disable

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Uncheck this checkbox:


the op wanted to do it via code.
Tarun Choudhary #:
hey bergen did you get any solution?

you are asking for a response from a thread that is 4 years old. open your own thread and you may get some responses.

I recommend that you search this site for answers also. I know that it could be done, but be aware that even if you do disable the eas, they will stop opening and closing trades, but you will probably get lot of errors when the ea make the attempts. You may consider using ExpertRemove(), instead. or maybe via code, loading a clean template, and when you want to start trading again, then, load another template with all your trading charts and eas. or maybe via code, closing the terminal down. and before it closes, send yourself a notification so that you know when it is closing down, so then, you can open the terminal again when trading is allowed.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
{T]he op wanted to do it via code

I'm aware.

If...

bergen288:
it is automatically disabled whenever account is switched in my Python program.

Then... "Disable algorithmic trading when the account has been changed" is likely the cause.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I'm aware.

If...

Then... "Disable algorithmic trading when the account has been changed" is likely the cause.

ah yeah. sorry.
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