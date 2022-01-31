Can someone help me to code this simple EA

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Looks to be very simple to code, i just need a start point from someone

s1

 

Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA (like mine for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)

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