Can someone help me to code this simple EA
Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA (like mine for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)
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Looks to be very simple to code, i just need a start point from someone