Y_Distance Problem
Check the anchor points.
Keith Watford #:
Thank you sir Keith, that solved the problem. Although it is true that I do not understand what generated that problem.
Thank you very much for your help, it has been a pleasure, with the help of this type it is a pleasure to work
Hello friends, today I get this error that I have never encountered before.
Two objects, with the same Y coordinates, remain positioned at a different distance from the margin.
What can this be due to? Same font, size, and position, but it's misaligned. Very thanks