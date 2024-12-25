Error: Caption is misaligned when dragging and dropping
My application is built using the standard library, but when I move it to a different location, the caption's position becomes misaligned. How can I resolve this issue?
- Standard Library - Strings
- Standard Library - Files
- Standard Library - Indicators
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register