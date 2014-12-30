Trading Signal Live Results in Pips
fx1.net:Which signal is this ?
Hi,
obviously live trading results in Signals are displayed in Pips. In this example i am sure almost everyone thinks that "Profit" is in Account currency. Isnt it better you display it in account currency rather than Pips? For most of people its not easy to think in pips. Obviously this guy has over 1749$ loss in progress but this information isnt clearly visible to most of subscribers.
Many tx for listening
It is the 71072 one.
fx1.net:Profit are in account currency (USD). This account uses mini-lots.
It is the 71072 one.
It is the 71072 one.
ok fine, if it is minilot then it looks normal but my question is: where i can see as user that he is using mini-lots? Just based on Profit calculation by brute-force?
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Hi,
obviously live trading results in Signals are displayed in Pips. In this example i am sure almost everyone thinks that "Profit" is in Account currency. Isnt it better you display it in account currency rather than Pips? For most of people its not easy to think in pips. Obviously this guy has over 1749$ loss in progress but this information isnt clearly visible to most of subscribers.
Many tx for listening