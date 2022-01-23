Why my VPS is shutting down ?

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Please anyone can help?

in VPS Journal it show some message that VPS and my EA is been shut down for some time.

and reload my EA back sencond later



this is very critical and it will effect my EA calculate next position directly becase i have a function that last position entry price will be consider to my next entry price.

this is my last migration picture.

right now all i can do is close all my position with loss and start migration again.

Any suggestion?

 
Mr Krerkkrai Cherdchoochon:

Please anyone can help?

in VPS Journal it show some message that VPS and my EA is been shut down for some time.

and reload my EA back sencond later



this is very critical and it will effect my EA calculate next position directly becase i have a function that last position entry price will be consider to my next entry price.

this is my last migration picture.

right now all i can do is close all my position with loss and start migration again.

Any suggestion?

It is weekend and this is maybe due to some actualizations of soft- or hardware.

Try again to migrate and choose another server?

 
Carl Schreiber #:

It is weekend and this is maybe due to some actualizations of soft- or hardware.

Try again to migrate and choose another server?

How can I prevent it in the future? can you suggest me some?

maybe some example of code that can recheck if when runnig EA with opended position and get that price 

because my EA start with no position then if it open position it will remember that price, and take it to calculate new entry price.

if every time VPS is shutting down and just reload my EA and did not carry last price that my EA remember there will no be next entry price.

becase it will be no more true statement.

please help

 
Mr Krerkkrai Cherdchoochon #:

How can I prevent it in the future? can you suggest me some?

maybe some example of code that can recheck if when runnig EA with opended position and get that price 

because my EA start with no position then if it open position it will remember that price, and take it to calculate new entry price.

if every time VPS is shutting down and just reload my EA and did not carry last price that my EA remember there will no be next entry price.

becase it will be no more true statement.

please help

Program your EA so that it can handle such things - you never can assume, that everything works all the time without troubles, as we say in German: Irgendwas ist immer" (Something is always comes up).
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