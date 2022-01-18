No more Chicago server on MQL5 VPS?

I subscribed to the Chicago server connection on the MQL5 VPS a few months back. I now notice that this is gone and I've been connected to a New York server which of course has a higher latency. I checked and there is no longer any connection in Chicago.

I trade CME futures with AMP Futures and they referred me to MT5. Is this temporary as I can't believe that MetaQuotes would not have a server connection in Chicago?

 

You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other one, for example:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Thanks Sergey, I know - but the Chicago server which I had until now is not on the list anymore. Only New York in the USA.


 
TomP3185 #:

I do not know ... but as I see from your screenshot: if it is 18ms so it is very good for server (even if it is in New York for example).
