No more Chicago server on MQL5 VPS?
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other one, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
...
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I subscribed to the Chicago server connection on the MQL5 VPS a few months back. I now notice that this is gone and I've been connected to a New York server which of course has a higher latency. I checked and there is no longer any connection in Chicago.
I trade CME futures with AMP Futures and they referred me to MT5. Is this temporary as I can't believe that MetaQuotes would not have a server connection in Chicago?