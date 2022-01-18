Suggestion: Object Description Text Size

Hi all,

The vast majority of indicators have text size options, however for some reason the MT5 Line Studies object descriptions do not.

For me this is becoming an issue due to degrading sight. Could there be a universal Line Studies object description text size added to the options, charts tab? 

I feel this would be a simple to implement and much needed user friendly upgrade to the platform.

What is "Line Studies"?

 

View > Toolbars > Line Studies


Lines, fibs, etc

 
There is no such graphic object "Line Studies". There are "Vertival line", "Horisontal line" ...

 

"Lines, fibs, etc " fall under the "Line Studies" objects, proved by the fact that to reach them you navigate to them via View > Toolbars > Line Studies.

 

I think it is very evident what I am trying to refer to and you are just making it awkward for me because I'm not a developer and don't know the exact correct terminology.

 
I understood you. You are talking about this:

Unfortunately the size of 'Description' cannot be changed.

 
Just create a text, and increase the size. If you are creating a lot of objects, you could automate the process using 

OBJ_TEXT

In a script or indicator, that way it reads the name/description and creates a text object for them

 
That is correct.


I know it cannot bechanged  now, which is why I am making a suggestion to add this as a feature to improve usability for all users.

 
Thank you for this suggestion.


Kind of annoying that to change a default text size is to make an indicator that changes it, but I will have to look into getting this created if it's the only option.

