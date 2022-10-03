Object Description character limit
I have created a list of OBJ_TEXT as an alternative.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void calendar_createtext(datetime dt, int direction) { int bar = iBarShift(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, dt, false); string objprefix = prefix +(string)dt + "text" ; string eventname = b.GetData(dt); string arr[]; string objname; if (eventname == NULL){return;} double price; int k=StringSplit(eventname,StringGetCharacter("\n",0),arr); for (int i = 0; i <k-1; i ++){ objname = objprefix + (string)i; if (direction ==1){ price = iHigh(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, bar) + 0.001*(i+1); } else { price = iLow(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, bar) - 0.001*(i+1); } ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_TEXT,0,dt,price); ObjectSetString(0,objname,OBJPROP_TEXT,arr[i]); ObjectSetString(0,objname,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,8); ObjectSetDouble(0,objname,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Yes, there is a limit of 63 characters as per posts in the forum ...
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TheXpert, 2015.03.28 19:20I believe the maximum length for all string properties is 63 characters (64 if with '\0');
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Hi All,
I am creating an economic calendar indicator that display the event name in the object description of the vertical line.
However if the character count exceed certain limit, the text will not be fully displayed for Object Description.
Hence, I would like to seek recommendation on alternatives to display string array.
Thank you in advance for the help.