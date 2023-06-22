MT4 Alerts not working ANYMORE
Go to the alert tab and delete all of them?
where is alerts tab? i have the same problem
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I can no longer set alerts on my mt4. I was able to ever since I started using it. It stopped working recently, so I assumed that it was because I have alerts that were not deleted because I usually set them on "dont auto delete".
I tried deleting hem on all my charts but I cant find them on my charts. and I cant make any new alerts. When i make an alert, the red dotted arrow doesn't pop up on screen.
Any ideas how to fix this?
Thank you.