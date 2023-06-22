MT4 Alerts not working ANYMORE

New comment
 

Hello,

I can no longer set alerts on my mt4. I was able to ever  since I started using it. It stopped working recently, so I assumed that it was because I have alerts that were not deleted because I usually set them on "dont auto delete".

I tried deleting hem on all my charts but I cant find them on my charts. and I cant make any new alerts. When i make an alert, the red dotted arrow doesn't pop up on screen.

Any ideas how to fix this?

Thank you.

 
Go to the alert tab and delete all of them?
 
William Roeder #:
Go to the alert tab and delete all of them?

Thank you so much! worked.

 
where is alerts tab? i have the same problem
 
Omid Abedi #: where is alerts tab? i have the same problem

On the "Terminal" panel:


 

Hi William,

Is it bcos there is the number of alerts has a maximum amount and thus once reached , no more alerts can be added?
if so how mnay alerts are allowed?


William Roeder #:
Go to the alert tab and delete all of them?
 
Wave Rider #:

Hi William,

Is it bcos there is the number of alerts has a maximum amount and thus once reached , no more alerts can be added?
if so how mnay alerts are allowed?


What is "bcos" ?
 
Wave Rider #: if so how mnay alerts are allowed?

What is “mnay"”

New comment