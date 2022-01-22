Placing and delete orders is taking a huge time.
Does anyone has already experienced some issue on order fills and has discovered how to fix his issue?
My ping is 22ms, usually the orders ares placed in 33-40ms. But randomly it takes 160,300,500 ms, to place or delete orders.
I have an indicator in the chart and i can't share it, not even would be useful, because is a huge code. So only reply if you have experienced the same issue at some point and has some idea of why or how indicators could affect order filling.
thks in advance.
This is all about your broker's liquidity providers, nothing to do with connection speeds.
You are trading a not so common instrument, so liquidity must be poor, especially in slower hours or days.
MNQ is the micro NASDAQ futures contract - not an illiquid instrument by any stretch of the imagination. It's astonishing that with 30 years of trading experience a moderator of this forum would not realize this.
What is this personal attack ?
You should learn to communicate peacefully. And by the way you are of no help for the OP.
MNQ is the micro NASDAQ futures contract - not an illiquid instrument by any stretch of the imagination. It's astonishing that with 30 years of trading experience a moderator of this forum would not realize this.
We are not all trading US micro futures you know, but thank you for this lesson in finance, I am grateful.
Does anyone has already experienced some issue on order fills and has discovered how to fix his issue?
My ping is 22ms, usually the orders ares placed in 33-40ms. But randomly it takes 160,300,500 ms, to place or delete orders.
I have an indicator in the chart and i can't share it, not even would be useful, because is a huge code. So only reply if you have experienced the same issue at some point and has some idea of why or how indicators could affect order filling.
thks in advance.
An indicator doesn't affect orders filling at all. An indicator is running locally while an order is filled at the server side.
Talk to your broker if you need details about the execution.
Regarding MNQ, isn't the case. I've test in Brazilian Market, ticker WING22, and is the same thing.
I would appreciate any reply from someone who has experienced the same.
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Does anyone has already experienced some issue on order fills and has discovered how to fix his issue?
My ping is 22ms, usually the orders ares placed in 33-40ms. But randomly it takes 160,300,500 ms, to place or delete orders.
I have an indicator in the chart and i can't share it, not even would be useful, because is a huge code. So only reply if you have experienced the same issue at some point and has some idea of why or how indicators could affect order filling.
thks in advance.