open object popup window blocks EA orders
If you mean a message box, the EA will wait for a response.
I mean the window that opens for editing when drawing an object on the chart.
Any buy or sell order is not executed as long as this window is open waiting for a response.
I wouldn't have thought that they would be connected, but I can't say for sure.
Why would you leave that window open?
I am transmitting orders to open and close trades with price breaking a trendline detected by my EA.
The trendline is drawn manually and sometimes I want to stay in command to activate the trendline manually with one click.
The biggest problem occurs trading during the night while accidentally, leaving the trendline editing window open.
Could you try it out? Use any EA, draw a trendline and leave the trendline editing window open. Are orders executed or not?
Why do you leave the trendline properties window open? As far as i know, if you have added a valid price in the trendline properties, then the trendline will be valid, so i believe the line will be complete and an ea will open a trade if it is coded to do something when it hit that trendline. I dont see any issue there.
What do you mean by "Activate the trendline manually"?
My question is simply, do you have the same result as I am having, when you have an open drawing object in editing mode on your chart like for example a trendline and, at the same time a buy signal from your EA, the buy signal is not executed as long as the object editing window is open. I would appreciate very much if you could simulate that and let me know the result.
I assume MT4, while in a drawing object editing mode it only responds to this drawing object editing window.
Can you confirm this?
You are day trading and you opened a drawing object that is waiting for an input and, now you get a phone call that takes all your attention.
Orders from you EA are not executed.
That may be very bad...
I notice that my EA trades work fine but, auto-trading is not executed when there is an open drawing object pop-up window.
The auto-trading only executes when closing the object pop-up window.
Is this correct and, if so, is there a way to give priority to the trading signal?
I tried it with my EA and with the MT4 example EA, both give the same result.
Thanks for helping.
Sylvain