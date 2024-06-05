VPS hosting stop working frequently

I'm using a VPS hosting for my signal, it stop working frequently everyday for some minutes and sometime for hours, how can I ask for customer service in MQL5 to check the quality of the VPS. This is not my first time with VPS, However, it's the first time to get a very bad VPS hosting. 
 

If it is about MQL5 VPS so you can move your VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other one:

 
Many thanks Sergey,
This solved the issue very fast and perfectly. 👏🏼👏🏼
 

how to complete 

how long wait ?

 
how to complete 

how long wait ?

It seems, you are moving MQL5 VPS subscription from one your trading account to an other one.
Yes, it is not immediate process ...
