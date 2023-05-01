in MT5 chart ,line and other drawing misplace by changing time frame
Hello Sirs
in my Mt5 chart I drew many lines ..for channels ..
whenever i change timeframe all lines are not exact
is there any tip?
thanks
Show an example (and don't forget to attach with the button chart template with your lines).
I found the reason.
You need to drop second point in the striped area, but not in white area.
Then the trendline be stable.
The lines are exact as you drew them. You drew on a higher timeframe chart, then moved lower.
Assume you drew the high of the day (D1 chart). Your anchor point is the high/beginning of the day (D1 time).
When you go lower, you see the anchor point is on the beginning of the day, and high of the day. You need to move it to the actual bar (high during the day).
