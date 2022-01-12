Get New position of object While moving it
hi friends
I have created an HLine in the chart. I want to get the price of HLine when I move the Hline, and adjust the value obtained as text line.
I've used CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG for this purpose, but it works when the move is over, but I want a way to get the HLine price position on moving.
of course it works when the move is over, how do you expect it to predict where you are moving it to before you have moved it.
of course it works when the move is over, how do you expect it to predict where you are moving it to before you have moved it.
Thanks Paul
As you say of course it work when the move is over .
In Common programming languages like C#, there is two type of move event :"OnMoved" and "OnMoving" . "OnMoved" events is something like "CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG" . but i want something like "OnMoving" event .
I know that the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG is not fit for my purpose, so I want a way to show the price of HLine while mouse button is pressed and object is moving .I want the price to change while the line is moving
So do that. Enable mouse tracking and read the price. See my GUI/Trade Assistant EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)
There is This DoEasy article series where he does cursor tracking.
- www.mql5.com
So do that. Enable mouse tracking and read the price. See my GUI/Trade Assistant EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)
thank you ...
There is This DoEasy article series where he does cursor tracking.
