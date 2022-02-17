Working with MT4 - page 2
I donwloaded it from a post here on the forum, then connected to a broker to get the most recent version. - Difficult task, because not all brokers let you connect with an old version.
Then I tried to connect to metaquotes demo server, but was not successful.
No! Only MT5 has the Python integration, not MT4!
Really !! So once I get an MT4 verified account from a broker, I am not able to connect it through MT5 API ?
One other question, please: Is it possible to create one administrator account with multiple users (as customer) ?
Just want to get a confirmation if it's feasible or not.
Thanks
You keep referring to MT5 API, so pay attention to the name. It says "MT5", not "MT4".
As for accounts, normally brokers issue accounts for a single user. You can however share a single "guest" password if you wish, which only allows the "guest" to view but not trade.
Understood, thanks a lot!
