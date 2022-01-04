How do I change my trading account data to activate signal service?
Jacob Ernest Haagsman:
I am trying to set up a signal providing service, but in trying to connect to my trading account, it says authorization failed. How do I get back into the form and update/correct my data? Thanks in advance.
Double check your account number, your investor password and your broker/server.
If you are getting an authorization failed message, something of the above is (are) wrong.
Thank you, But how do I get back to the page to change the data? This is where I am stuck.
Jacob Ernest Haagsman #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my
and then click the Edit option on the upper right side of your signal.
Thank you, greatly appreciated.
