MFE/MAE graph
Hi, I am a signal provider and I want to use the MFE/MAE graph to optimise my TP/SL.
However, the graph on this site doesn't show my data properly.. the scale is too large so my smaller trades i cannot however above. Is there a way to export this data to excel (for example) or change the settings for the graph display? Or remove the anomaly from the graph just so the scale is reduced?
I have had over 50 trades but as you can see my smaller traders are hidden because the scale of one large trade is skewing it.
I've attached a picture below.
Any advice on where i can get my MFE/MAE data so i can use it properly will be appreciated (on this site or otherwise)
Thank you.
I am also interested on exporting MFE and MAE data form signal providers to excel. ¿Did you found a way to download this data form the mql5 web page?
And another problem might be that if your trades have a short duration they might not be captured.
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Hi, I am a signal provider and I want to use the MFE/MAE graph to optimise my TP/SL.
However, the graph on this site doesn't show my data properly.. the scale is too large so my smaller trades i cannot however above. Is there a way to export this data to excel (for example) or change the settings for the graph display? Or remove the anomaly from the graph just so the scale is reduced?
I have had over 50 trades but as you can see my smaller traders are hidden because the scale of one large trade is skewing it.
I've attached a picture below.
Any advice on where i can get my MFE/MAE data so i can use it properly will be appreciated (on this site or otherwise)
Thank you.