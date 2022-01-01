trail stop problem

can any one help why this code does not work for trailing stop for buy position?in compiler has no error but while back test the EA tester stop working.

i want when the price increase 50point from open price then stoploss move 50point upward.

double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point
double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,0,0,0,Green);
double TrailPoint=50; 
OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
  while(OrderTicket()){
  if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point){
  StopLossBuy = StopLossBuy + 50*Point;
  OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green);
  TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50;
  }
  }
 
can any one help why this code does not work for trailing stop for buy position?in compiler has no error but while back test the EA tester stop working.

i want when the price increase 50point from open price then stoploss move 50point upward.

double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point
double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,0,0,0,Green);
double TrailPoint=50; 
OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
  while(OrderTicket()){
  if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point && OrderType()==OP_BUY)
  {
  StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS));
  if(OrderStopLoss()!=StopLossBuy || OrderStopLoss()==0)
  {
  OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green);
  TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50;
  }
  }
Mehmet Bastem #:

Still does not working. I found that this condition is not work.


  if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point)
  {
  ...
  }
 
your original code is wrong.

At the end of "double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point"; none. Also, While is in an infinite loop. These were fixed and tested. In this state, he opens an endless order. You need to add a control.


double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point;
double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,0,0,0,Green);
double TrailPoint=50; 

  if(OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
   {
   if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point)
  {
   StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,int(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS)));
   bool ticketmdf=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green);
   TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50;
  }
   

     }
 
still does not work. please check all my code below.



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 BB %b & LSMA.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

extern double lot = 0.1;
extern int timeFrame = 15;
extern double TrailPoint = 50;
double pt = Point;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
  if(Digits==3 || Digits==5){
  pt=10*pt;
  }
  double superTrendUp = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"SuperTrend",9,3.9,0,1);
  double superTrendDown = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"SuperTrend",9,3.9,1,1);
  double EMA = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"ema",55,0,0,5,0,0);
  double QQEMODE = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"qqe-histogram",0,5,6,4.236,60.0,40.0,1,1,1,1,1,1,3,1);

  double minstoplevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
  int totalOrder = OrdersTotal();
  bool positionOfLastOrder=OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY);
    
  if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)>superTrendUp && MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)>EMA && QQEMODE>10 && MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD)<=45 && totalOrder==0 && OrderType()==OP_SELL){
  RefreshRates();
  double StopLossBuy = EMA-100*Point,Digits;
  double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,NULL,0,0,Green);
  
  if(OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){
  
  if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point){
   StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,int(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS)));
  bool TrailModify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green);
  TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50;
  Print(TrailPoint);
  }
  }
  }
  else if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)<superTrendDown && MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)<EMA && QQEMODE<(-10) && MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD)<=45 && totalOrder==0 && OrderType()==OP_BUY){
  double sell= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,Bid,5,EMA+100*Point,Bid-200*Point,NULL,0,0,Red);
  }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

This code does not go into below loop

  if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point){
...
}
 
Armin Abolfathi #:

This code does not go into below loop

The code you want to change and your final code are different. The code I sent you is working and I have attached the screenshot.
Maybe a member with time can edit your code.
 

Mehmet Bastem #:

please help me solve this

please help me solve this
