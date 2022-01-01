trail stop problem
Armin Abolfathi:
can any one help why this code does not work for trailing stop for buy position?in compiler has no error but while back test the EA tester stop working.
i want when the price increase 50point from open price then stoploss move 50point upward.
double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,0,0,0,Green); double TrailPoint=50; OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); while(OrderTicket()){ if(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point && OrderType()==OP_BUY) { StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS)); if(OrderStopLoss()!=StopLossBuy || OrderStopLoss()==0) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green); TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50; } } }
Armin Abolfathi #:
your original code is wrong.
At the end of "double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point"; none. Also, While is in an infinite loop. These were fixed and tested. In this state, he opens an endless order. You need to add a control.
double StopLossBuy = Bid-100*Point; double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,0,0,0,Green); double TrailPoint=50; if(OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point) { StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,int(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS))); bool ticketmdf=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green); TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50; } }
Mehmet Bastem #:
still does not work. please check all my code below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BB %b & LSMA.mq4 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict extern double lot = 0.1; extern int timeFrame = 15; extern double TrailPoint = 50; double pt = Point; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(Digits==3 || Digits==5){ pt=10*pt; } double superTrendUp = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"SuperTrend",9,3.9,0,1); double superTrendDown = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"SuperTrend",9,3.9,1,1); double EMA = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"ema",55,0,0,5,0,0); double QQEMODE = iCustom(Symbol(),timeFrame,"qqe-histogram",0,5,6,4.236,60.0,40.0,1,1,1,1,1,1,3,1); double minstoplevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL); int totalOrder = OrdersTotal(); bool positionOfLastOrder=OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY); if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)>superTrendUp && MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)>EMA && QQEMODE>10 && MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD)<=45 && totalOrder==0 && OrderType()==OP_SELL){ RefreshRates(); double StopLossBuy = EMA-100*Point,Digits; double buy= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,Ask,5,StopLossBuy,0,NULL,0,0,Green); if(OrderSelect(OrdersTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){ if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point){ StopLossBuy = NormalizeDouble(StopLossBuy + 50*Point,int(MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_DIGITS))); bool TrailModify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),StopLossBuy,0,0,Green); TrailPoint = TrailPoint + 50; Print(TrailPoint); } } } else if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)<superTrendDown && MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID)<EMA && QQEMODE<(-10) && MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD)<=45 && totalOrder==0 && OrderType()==OP_BUY){ double sell= OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,Bid,5,EMA+100*Point,Bid-200*Point,NULL,0,0,Red); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This code does not go into below loop
if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK)>OrderOpenPrice()+TrailPoint*Point){ ... }
