manually close part of position or take part profit.
Have you looked for a partial close script in the codebase?
Hi all.
I want to be able to manually close part of the position in either MT4 or MT5.
For instance i have a trade of 1 lot making a profit say £50. I want to manually close half the position taking a profit of £25 an let the rest carry on.
This type of manual control can be done in 'Forex Tester 5' and 'Forex simulator' apps - but not in Metatrader 4 or 5 it seems.
Has anyone found a solution, or an EA that lets me 'manually' control this as I look at the charts?
Thanks.