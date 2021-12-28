manually close part of position or take part profit.

Hi all.

I want to be able to manually close part of the position in either MT4 or MT5.  

For instance i have a trade of 1 lot making a profit say £50. I want to manually  close  half the position taking a profit of £25 an let the rest carry on.

This type of manual control can be done in 'Forex Tester 5' and 'Forex simulator' apps - but not in Metatrader 4 or 5 it seems.

Has anyone found a solution,  or an EA that lets me 'manually' control this as  I look at the charts?

Have you looked for a partial close script in the codebase?
 

Instructions:


Thanks thats great ... on dropdown menu on my version , Instant Order  - is Market Execution...

Have you looked for a partial close script in the codebase?
see vladIMIRs reply this works fine. Thanks for your reply.
