Maxlot indicator for mt5
Changed to a EA, not indicator
Thanks a lot man! Great job.
Just to let you know, I had to change the last number of this line from 4 to 2. The reason is that the lots cannot have more than 2 figures after the decimal...
if(MaxLot>0) strMaxLot="Максимальный лот для открывания позиции "+DoubleToString(MaxLot,4);
Also I changed the wording from Russian to a simple word "MaxLot", so that the line now reads like this:
if(MaxLot>0) strMaxLot="MaxLot "+DoubleToString(MaxLot,2);
As an EA it does stick to my template and it does the job great. So, thanks again.
Can you please convert it to an indicator?
As an EA it will not allow me to add other EA to the Chart.
Thank you
why not just make another chart with the same symbol and then add the EA there
-----
long story short, do not waste your time trying to build this into an indicator as the OrderCalcMargin function won't work in indicators.
I would like to see whether anybody has this mt5 script as an indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18058. Exactly the same, using the entire free margin available to calculate the maximum lot size available for trading. I do not need any risk management options, stop-loss or profit-level options, etc. I need this for mt5, not for mt4.