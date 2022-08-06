Half Trend EA

help me for buy and sell condition based on half trend indicator


#define _htCall(_buff,_ind) iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"half-trend nrp",inpHTPeriod,_buff,_ind)
   double  _htCurr  = _htCall(7,inpHtBarTotest);
   double  _htPrev = _htCall(7,inpHtBarTotest+1);

   bool _canBuy  = (_htCurr!=_htPrev && _htCurr== 1);
   bool _canSell = (_htCurr!=_htPrev && _htCurr==-1);

canbuy and cansell bool condition send multiple orders


TBS:

help me for buy and sell condition based on half trend indicator


canbuy and cansell bool condition send multiple orders

you need to try buff nr. 2 and 3 getting buy and sell signals.

  
#define _htCall(_buff,_ind) iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"half-trend nrp",inpHTPeriod,_buff,_ind)
   double  _ht_2     = _htCall(2,inpHtBarTotest);
   double  _ht_2_1   = _htCall(2,inpHtBarTotest+1);
   double  _ht_3     = _htCall(3,inpHtBarTotest);
   double  _ht_3_1   = _htCall(3,inpHtBarTotest+1);

   bool _canBuy  = (_ht_2_1=_ht_3_1 && _ht_3==EMPTY_VALUE);
   //bool _canSell = (_htCurr!=_htPrev && _htCurr==-1);
   

   
   if(_canBuy)
     {
 //     BuyOrder();
      int buyticket = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,0.01,Ask,10,0,0,"TEST",110,0,clrWhite);
     }
also send multiple orders
 

Bar 2, Bar 1 and Bar 0

  
#define _htCall(_buff,_ind) iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"half-trend nrp",inpHTPeriod,_buff,_ind)
   double  _ht_2     = _htCall(5,inpHtBarTotest);
   double  _ht_2_1   = _htCall(5,inpHtBarTotest+1);
   double  _ht_3     = _htCall(6,inpHtBarTotest);
   double  _ht_3_1   = _htCall(6,inpHtBarTotest+1);

   bool _canBuy  = (_ht_2_1==EMPTY_VALUE && _ht_2!=EMPTY_VALUE);
  
  

not tested but you should try this way...

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Test_Own.mq4 |
//|                                            Copyright 2021, RNHPL |
//|                                                      XXXXXXXXXXX |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, RNHPL"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

enum enTestedBar
  {
   test_opened=0, // Test still opened bar
   test_closed=1  // Test first closed bar
  };



input int         inpHTPeriod       = 2;              // Fast EMA period
input enTestedBar inpHtBarTotest    = test_opened;    // Bar to test
input bool        alertsOn          = false;
input bool        alertsOnCurrent   = false;
input bool        alertsMessage     = true;
input bool        alertsSound       = false;
input bool        alertsEmail       = false;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   newBar();
   SearchSignal();

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool newBar()
  {
   static datetime TimeBar=0;
   bool flag=false;
   if(TimeBar!=Time[0])
     {
      TimeBar=Time[0];
      flag=true;
     }
// return true if you are in new bar.
   return (flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SearchSignal()
  {
#define _htCall(_buff,_ind) iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"HalfTrend 1 & alerts",inpHTPeriod,_buff,_ind)

   double   _ht_0_current     =  _htCall(0,inpHtBarTotest);
   double   _ht_0_previous    =  _htCall(0,inpHtBarTotest+1);
   double   _ht_1_current     =  _htCall(1,inpHtBarTotest);
   double   _ht_1_previous    =  _htCall(1,inpHtBarTotest+1);

   bool _can_buy  = (_ht_0_previous==_ht_1_previous && _ht_0_current!=_ht_1_current);

   if(_can_buy)
     {
      int Order = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,1,Ask,100,0,0,"BUY",0,0,clrWhite);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Can help me to order once per bar?

 
this is indicator
Files:
HalfTrend_1_k_alerts.mq4  7 kb
 

hi

put this command before your buy order line

if(iVolume(Symbol(),0,0)<=1 && Position_Chek()==0)

.

.

/------------------------------------------------------/

int Position_Chek()

  {

   int num=0;

   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)

     {

      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))

        {

         if(OrderMagicNumber()==1010 || OrderMagicNumber()==2020)

            num++;


        }

     }

   return(num);


  }

 
Farhad Alizadeh #:

if(iVolume(Symbol(),0,0)<=1

For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart), volume is unreliable (miss ticks), Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
          MT4: New candle - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2014)
          MT5: Accessing variables - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2022)

I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick (second call returns false). A variable can be tested multiple times.
          Running EA once at the start of each bar - MQL4 programming forum (2011)

 
TBS #: Can help me to order once per bar? 
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   newBar();

Why are you calling newBar and ignoring the result?

