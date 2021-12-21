Trading filters

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Hi, here it's an example on how my hedging bot is performing. It's very close to make it on all 28 forex pairs.


The question is how it could be a clever way to filter these signals to make this work safe and smoothed.

Signals are Bands and RSI based.

[Deleted]  
Hi, did you test this ea more than last two years? Regards Greg
 
David Diez:

Hi, here it's an example on how my hedging bot is performing. It's very close to make it on all 28 forex pairs.


The question is how it could be a clever way to filter these signals to make this work safe and smoothed.

Signals are Bands and RSI based.

This equity curve looks like Martingale.
 
Grzegorz Pawlak #:
Hi, did you test this ea more than last two years? Regards Greg
2 years x 30 pairs = 60 years mate. Any suggestion?
 
pennyhunter #:
This equity curve looks like Martingale.
Right, that's it.
 
pennyhunter #: This equity curve looks like Martingale.

Hedging, grid trading, same as Martingale.
          Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - General - MQL5 programming forum (2016)

Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If it's not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
          Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum (2015)

Why it won't work:
          Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
          THIS Trading Strategy is a LIE... I took 100,000 TRADES with the Martingale Strategy - YouTube (2020.12.12)

 
William Roeder #:

Hedging, grid trading, same as Martingale.
          Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - General - MQL5 programming forum (2016)

Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If it's not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
          Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum (2015)

Why it won't work:
          Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
          THIS Trading Strategy is a LIE... I took 100,000 TRADES with the Martingale Strategy - YouTube (2020.12.12)

It's actually profitable without, but not for all pairs. That's why I need some kind of filtering.

 
The forum thread with indicators:
filters indicators thread
Filters indicators
Filters indicators
  • 2005.10.04
  • www.mql5.com
Some indicators which can be a filter to avoid big losses. If you have a great idea so you need a filter. To avoid any trading in none-trading zone...
[Deleted]  
David Diez #:
2 years x 30 pairs = 60 years mate. Any suggestion?

Where did you find this calculation ..... how long do you trading?

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