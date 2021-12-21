Trading filters
Hi, here it's an example on how my hedging bot is performing. It's very close to make it on all 28 forex pairs.
The question is how it could be a clever way to filter these signals to make this work safe and smoothed.
Signals are Bands and RSI based.
Hedging, grid trading, same as Martingale.
Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - General - MQL5 programming forum (2016)
Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If it's not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum (2015)
Why it won't work:
Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
THIS Trading Strategy is a LIE... I took 100,000 TRADES with the Martingale Strategy - YouTube (2020.12.12)
Hedging, grid trading, same as Martingale.
Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - General - MQL5 programming forum (2016)
Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If it's not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum (2015)
Why it won't work:
Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
THIS Trading Strategy is a LIE... I took 100,000 TRADES with the Martingale Strategy - YouTube (2020.12.12)
It's actually profitable without, but not for all pairs. That's why I need some kind of filtering.
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Hi, here it's an example on how my hedging bot is performing. It's very close to make it on all 28 forex pairs.
The question is how it could be a clever way to filter these signals to make this work safe and smoothed.
Signals are Bands and RSI based.