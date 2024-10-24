I need my MT4 account number to link a bot,
- There is no such thing as a “MT4 account number.” Your MetaQuotes (mql5.com) account name is amberlee89.
- MetaQuotes and us users have nothing to do with your broker. Ask them.
Your question is not very clear. Can you send any snapshot to explain your issue? Generally issue becomes easier to understand with a snapshot.
which broker are you using to create an account ?
in the snapshot, you can see the MT4 account number on the top bar and also on the left side.
This is your MT4 account number.
From your comment I understand you already know your broker account number. So hopefully your query should be solved.
Let me know if you need more information.
Satyam Shivam #: in the snapshot, you can see the MT4 account number on the top bar and also on the left side.
What part of There is no such thing as a “MT4 account number.” is unclear to you. That is your brokers account number.
go back to your correspondence with your signal provider and repeat the exact words and phrases that they use. There is Metaquotes ID, and MQL5 id and then there is the account numbers. All different, but if you dont use the right word, you will get brisk responses from William and others, including myself. Use the right words. Think about what you are typing before posting on any forum. For account numbers see your broker. the website has nothing to do with your account numbers, so you will not find those here. If you are after your MQ id or MQL5 id those are found on your profile, on this website.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the number in the top left is the broker account number, is there a different account number for MT4? Or am i just completely confused. I was told they need
my broker account number and my MT4 account number.