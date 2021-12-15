Blogs on mql5
read this thread: How to make Blog in MQL5
How to make Blog in MQL5
- 2021.12.14
- www.mql5.com
Dear All I cant make a blog in this site . Please helpe me How to create Blog here...
ok, got it. Thank you for your help.
I got the link for the blog. but surprisingly, its a hidden link. I mean it is not visible directly anywhere on mql5.com
My suggestions would be to make it one of the navigation menu item in the top bar.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In my profile section on mql5, I see three distinct sections, Articles, Forum and Blogs.
I can see Articles and Forums in the top navigation menu itself .
But I can not find the blogs section. Kindly request you to provide some inputs on where can I find the same.