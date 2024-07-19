How to make Blog in MQL5
Go to the blogs -
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
and click on "Add new post" button -
and select the title, category, tags and more -
and publish now, or publish by timefilter (to be automatocally published later), or send to the draft (in case you did not tick "Publish now") for editing/continuing writing tomorrow or later:
- www.mql5.com
Dear All
I cant make a blog in this site . Please helpe me How to create Blog here
Some users reported that there is some limitation for blogs ... based on number of the forum posts or rating (you have 158 as I see).
I have no idea about those limitations.
The users are posting on the blogs for many reasons incl forpromotion of the products in the Market (because blog posts are indexing in google and in other search engines so many users are making the posts as mini articles for promotion as well).
Dear Sergey
Thanks
It solved
I Add a Product in Market 3 days ago but now its not in my seller page . why MQL5 delete it from market ?
do you know about it ?
How can I send message to support team in this site ? I cant find it
You are the validated seller (validated by the service desk) so you should know how to contact.
By the way, the service desk is dealing with the financial issues only (with few exceptions as I understand) ...
And the service desk can delete the products based on the Market Rules here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Anyway, you can try to contact (look at "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of the page).
Thanks . you are so helpfully
Hi Sergey,
Hope you're fine ^^
=> Can you precise if the tags names have to be separated by ";" or ","
Thanks
Chris
Dear All
I cant make a blog in this site . Please helpe me How to create Blog here