High minus low

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HI, not after an indicator as such as i dont want any chart space taken up, but is it possible to get the candle high minus low displayed in the Data window ? basically showing the pip count (range) of the candle when hovered over??


cheers onis.

 
onisuk:

HI, not after an indicator as such as i dont want any chart space taken up, but is it possible to get the candle high minus low displayed in the Data window ? basically showing the pip count (range) of the candle when hovered over??


cheers onis.

Yes it's possible.
 

haha very cryptic ! sooooooo could you please allude as to how i would accomplish this task ?!


cheers onis

 
onisuk:

haha very cryptic ! sooooooo could you please allude as to how i would accomplish this task ?!


cheers onis

Your question was "is it possible", so my answer is not cryptic but very clear.

Only indicator can display values in the Data window. So you need an indicator that will display this value and will not draw anything on a chart.

 

is there such an indicator ? i was using ATR with value set to 1 but wasnt sure if this was correct ? doesn't ATR count gaps too?

any assistance muchly appreciated.

onis

 
onisuk:

is there such an indicator ? i was using ATR with value set to 1 but wasnt sure if this was correct ? doesn't ATR count gaps too?

any assistance muchly appreciated.

onis

Yes ATR with period 1.

See also attached indicator.

Files:
HighLowDataWindow.mq5  3 kb
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