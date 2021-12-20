I need help for finding the consecutive lose streak for the last 24hrs. - page 2
i tried to combine the code you learned me with the one in the example. That is my try. i Hope i am in a good way.
Thank's for the teaching!
I really appreciate it.
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window. (The first time I corrected your message)
2. Now we need the next step: state what we are looking for: the last three deals?
so i need to change the function
to
so that we take only the last 3 deals? and then modify my last if LIKE
so that i can count and check if there is a losestreak?
I am a bit confused. Thats where i exactly losing control.
1. Please insert the code correctly: when editing a message, press the button and paste your code into the pop-up window. (The first time I corrected your message)
2. Now we need the next step: state what we are looking for: the last three deals?
so this is my whole try makking it work. but it doesnt. any help will be aprecciated
Suggestion: Create functions to make analysing and editing the code easier.
thnx for your reply. i am trying to find out a way to make it work since you commented till now.The things that are missing are:
1)look back to the current days history and count losestreak
2)set up the lotsize of the bet depends on the losestreak that we have
3)if we win dont trade until next day at 9:00 in the morning
4)i want to make it trade only in the candle opening because if it is in atrade that it hits tp or sl and previous candle gives trade signal it takes the trade and thats not very profitable as i have checked it manually during the last months.
Thank's for your time.
Really appreciate it!
Here is my code:
The EA attached to the previous post does all of that ?!
ok i made some changes that i needed and the program it seems to be working perfectly. Buy i have one question. Can you explain me why the lot size is going from 0.1 to 0.3 to 0.5 instead of 0.1 to 0.2 to 0.4?
i am trying to make it increase 0.1 each time for the losestreak.
the thing that i changed is the lotsize=0.1 from 0.2 in your programm and i added sl tp + that i dont want the position to close if another signal appears.
It counts the opening and closing of a losing trade as two losses.
i want it to change like 0.1 to 0.2 to 0.4 to 0.8 not 0.1 to 0.2 to 0.3 to 0.4. In some words i want if i lose a trade the next trade try to minimize the days lose to 0. thats why i want to double the lot so that if i win the next trade i will cover the previous los. for example in a 3 losestreak i would have lost 30$ lets say with 0.1 lot first trade and always 5pips sl tp. first lost trade -5 second -10 third -15 so the fourth trade would be or +30 or -30
Also a maximum number of dayly trades to 4 so i thought of adding one extra parametre in the IF statements: i choosed losses<8 instead of losses<4 since you told me every loss counts for 2.
is that correct?