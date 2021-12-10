Subscribtion Failed, The signal is not allowed for subscribtion on this trading account
cuanminer:
but before that, there is warning in the market page...
It is warning only (you can follow this "warning recommendation" or not - it is up to you).
As to "signal is not allowed for subscription on this trading account" - it may be for many reasons:
- signal is not ready for subscription (not for subscription for everybody);
- the signal is for MT4 but you are using MT5;
- your broker prohibit signal service;
- you are trying to subscribe to free signal using real/live trading account (real/live trading accounts should not be subscribed to free signals);
- more.
Okay, so, I'm sure it was because of the signal only support MT4, while I try to open it in mt5 terminal, thankyou
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but before that, there is warning in the market page
thankyou
idk, may the signal only support MT4 while i use MT5