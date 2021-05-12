After Subscribe Signal, Can't enabled the signal.

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Hallo,
recently i try to subscribe some signal. After subscribe and see that subscribtion active.

it already show that my subscribtion are active.
-
But when i try to enabled in MT5, the signal not detected.
Like This.



Do anyone have experience in this?

Thanks, Best regards.

 

You've never been subscribed to a trading account 8227.

Also the first screenshot you provided is made under a different mql5.com user account.

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