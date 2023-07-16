Indicators: Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0

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Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0:

cycles though market watch symbols, using hotkeys Comma and Period for prev/next symbol in market watch list

Hotkeys_CycleMarketWatchSymbols_v1.0

Author: NickBixy

 
Thank you , amazing tool. 
 

Ačiū

Thank you

 
Thanks man you have been a life saver. 

You don't know how much you have helped me. I was searching for exactly this tool so desperately. Thanks a million times man. I am truly grateful to you for sharing this.

Thanks again and again from bottom of my heart bro. 
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