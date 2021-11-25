Cannot login my MQL5 ID in MT4

New comment
 

Dear all,

I am facing an issue, I bought an expert advisor from the MQL5 website.


However, when I go to the terminal, I cannot  login my MQL5 ID in MT4, thus am not able to download the expert.


Could you help with this point.


Best regards

 

Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is chungandrew (do not use your email for login).

----------------

My example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.22 15:25

Example with my case.

I have some money in my profile:

After that - I fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password.
My forum login is newdigital.
Why?
Because link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital

And this is my proof for successful login to Community tab in Metatrader:

and finally - yes, same 28 dollars:


----------------

...


 

Thank you very much.

I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.


could you share our forum login.

 
Andrew Chung #:

Thank you very much.

I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.


could you share our forum login.

If you can login MQL5 in MT4 so you can confirm it in Metatrader journal (on the same way as I did on the post above).
And after that - you can download your purchases directly from Metatrader.
Which purchases?

The purchases which is located in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chungandrew/market

 
Andrew Chung #:

Thank you very much.

I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.


could you share our forum login.

You can click by mouse on my username to see my forum login:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital

And you can click on your username to check your forum login:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chungandrew

New comment