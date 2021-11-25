Cannot login my MQL5 ID in MT4
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is chungandrew (do not use your email for login).
----------------
My example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.22 15:25
Example with my case.
I have some money in my profile:
After that - I fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password.
My forum login is newdigital.
Why?
Because link to my profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
And this is my proof for successful login to Community tab in Metatrader:
and finally - yes, same 28 dollars:
----------------
...
Thank you very much.
I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.
could you share our forum login.
Thank you very much.
I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.
could you share our forum login.
And after that - you can download your purchases directly from Metatrader.
Which purchases?
The purchases which is located in your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chungandrew/market
Thank you very much.
I can login MQL5 in MT4. use "chungandrew" login.
could you share our forum login.
You can click by mouse on my username to see my forum login:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
And you can click on your username to check your forum login:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chungandrew
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear all,
I am facing an issue, I bought an expert advisor from the MQL5 website.
However, when I go to the terminal, I cannot login my MQL5 ID in MT4, thus am not able to download the expert.
Could you help with this point.
Best regards